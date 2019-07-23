Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $16,602.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,275,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,636,225 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

