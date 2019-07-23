New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,441 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $155,541,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,283,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $44,915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 693.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $23,727,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 91,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,250. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

