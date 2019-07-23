New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,574 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,077. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,766 shares of company stock worth $2,461,995 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.