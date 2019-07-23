New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

HBAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 376,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

