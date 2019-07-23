New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,585,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Copart by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after buying an additional 483,889 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

