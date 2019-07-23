New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 104.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 1,043,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

