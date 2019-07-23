New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $24,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,684,054 shares worth $465,216,778. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.47.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. The company had a trading volume of 80,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,236. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

