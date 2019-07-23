New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 588.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 110.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 687.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.97. 49,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,607. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $681,124.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $835,768.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.