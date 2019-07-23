Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELG shares. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. 5,991,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

