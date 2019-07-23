Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,265. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,842 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.