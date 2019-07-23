National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Set at $23.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) has been given a $23.00 price target by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NOV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.28. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

