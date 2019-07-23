National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 306.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. 139,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

