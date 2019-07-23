National Bank Financial Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$127.50

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$127.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$76.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.87.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total transaction of C$1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at C$7,942,960.80. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,736. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

