Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 116,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $145.18. 662,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

