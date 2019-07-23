Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,866,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 743,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 708,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Investec cut shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,397. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.