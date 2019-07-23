Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Leidos by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 690,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

