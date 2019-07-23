Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $116,415,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,994.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,914.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.83.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

