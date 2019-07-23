Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,241. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

