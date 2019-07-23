Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 254,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.17. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

