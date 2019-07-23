MyWish Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, MyWish has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $190,320.00 and $747.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

