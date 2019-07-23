Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €237.00 ($275.58) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEURV. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €215.51 ($250.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

