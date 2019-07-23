M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given a $158.00 Price Target at Macquarie

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) received a $158.00 price target from stock analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

Shares of MTB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 782,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,847. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Farrell II sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $250,078.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,588.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $920,389. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after purchasing an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $174,207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 674,968 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

