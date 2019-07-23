Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given a $69.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given a $69.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE MS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 9,847,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,790. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,786,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,344,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

