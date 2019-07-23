Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $854.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $854.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00918318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,843,689,493 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

