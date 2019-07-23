Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 500 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,114. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $128.27 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.