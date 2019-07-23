Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 385 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

