Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.37. 1,077,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.73. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

