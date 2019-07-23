Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,698,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,905,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.03. 767,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

