Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Cut by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $24,283,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

MNST traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.