Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,146. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

