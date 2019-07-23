Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to announce $9.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.35 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $51.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 327,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,168. The company has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67.

In other news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $205,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,784 shares of company stock worth $868,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.