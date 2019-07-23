Mizuho Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $152.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,748,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $362,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 258,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

