Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.40. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

