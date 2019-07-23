Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $93.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $362,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 258,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

