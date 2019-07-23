Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $163.00 at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.