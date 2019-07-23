Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $152.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 55,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

