Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.41.

MSFT stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

