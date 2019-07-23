Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,031 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 375,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,805.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

