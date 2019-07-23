Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.97.

MSFT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

