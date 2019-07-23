MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.82. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
