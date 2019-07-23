MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.82. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 980,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

