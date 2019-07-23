Metropolis Capital Ltd Takes $8.75 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

In other news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 53,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total value of $6,202,344.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

