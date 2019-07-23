METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 287 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50.

About METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. It operates through the Metro Wholesale and Real segments. The Metro Wholesale segment consists of wholesale business including warehouse and delivery primarily for business-to-business customers. The Real segment provides German food retail business for business-to-consumer customer.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for METRO AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for METRO AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.