Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

