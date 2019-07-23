Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

MDT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.