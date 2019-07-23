Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

MDT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

