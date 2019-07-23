MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,850,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

