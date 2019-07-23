Mattel’s (MAT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,475. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

