Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. Match Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $744,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 276,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $5,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $5,467,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

