Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given a $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 319,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,067. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,347,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 628.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 564,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 487,325 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.