Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given a $317.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.52.

Shares of MA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.96. The company has a market cap of $281.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,299 shares of company stock worth $87,391,455 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

